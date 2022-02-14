ModernGhana logo
Fix The Country Movement protests arrest of convener Baker-Vormawor

Members of the Fix the Country Movement Monday morning converged at the Ashaiman Divisional Police Station in protest of the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the Group.

Baker-Vormawor was arrested by operatives of the National Security at the Kotoka International International Airport (KIA) on Friday February 11 over a social media Post the police said had the intent to subvert the Constitution.

Members of the Group indicated on their social media platforms that they would meet at the premises of the Ashaiman District Court Court Monday in solidarity.

The police have set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and a water cannon truck at the Police Station and the Court.

GNA

