Lamashegu shooting incident: Police to probe professional standard related issues

The Ghana Police Service has said it will conduct an investigation into professional standard related issues of the shooting incident that occurred at Lamashegu in the Northern regional capital of Tamale.

The Ghana Police Service disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, 14 February 2020 and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The statement noted that: “Personnel from the Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB) have also been detailed alongside the CID team to look at professional standard related issues of the incident.”

The Ghana Police Service assured the public that investigations into the shooting incident will continue.

“The police administration has also dispatched a team of investigators led by the deputy director-general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), DCOP Frederick Agyei to lead the investigation into the matter.”

The Police also urged the people of Lamashegu and the entire Tamale Metropolis to “remain calm as investigation continues into the unfortunate occurrence.”

Meanwhile, the Police administration has interdicted 6 Officers for their involvement in a shooting incident that occurred in Lamashegu in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

“Following an initial investigation into the shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale, involving the Tamale District Patrol team, the Police Administration has interdicted the following Police officers involved.”

This six officers include “General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu and General Constable Harrison Twum Danso, General Constable Matthew Sah, General Constable Nuhu Muntari and Constable Doris Serwa Bonsu.”

The statement further disclosed the commencement of investigations into the matter.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot by a Police Officer in Lamashegu in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 13 February 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man who was driving a white Toyota Camry with a DV number plate was stopped by a Police patrol team.

The man refused to stop and was chased by the Police.

He was chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace, where he had gone to seek refuge.

He was, however, shot by the Officer.

The man died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

Two others also sustained injuries.

—classfmonline.com