Shooting at Lamashegu: Six Police officers interdicted

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that six officers have been interdicted for their involvement in the shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale over the weekend.

A 24-year-old man was badly injured after he was allegedly shot by a police officer in Lamashegu, Tamale in the Northern Region on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Subsequently, after the incident escalated following agitations from the youth who resorted to burning car tyres on some major roads, the Northern Regional Police Command commenced investigation into the incident.

Following an initial investigation into the shooting incident, the Police Administration has officially confirmed the interdiction of six officers.

They are General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu, General Constable Harrison Twum Danso, General Constable Mathew Sah, General Constable Nuhu Muntari, as well as PW/Constable Doris Serwa Bonsu.

As investigations continue into the matter, the Police are calling on the people of Lamashegu to exercise restraint.

“We are appealing to the people of Lamashegu and the entire Tamale Metropolis to remain calm as the investigation continues into the unfortunate occurrence.

“We would like to assure the public that anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to the law,” a Police statement issued on Monday, February 14 has said.

Read the full Police statement below: