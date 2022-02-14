Tamale: 24-year-old man chased to chief's palace, shot dead by Police in Lamashegu

A 24-year-old man has allegedly been shot dead by a Police Officer in Lamashegu in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 13 February 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man who was driving a white Toyota Camry with a DV number plate was stopped by a Police patrol team.

The man refused to stop and was chased by the Police.

He was chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace, where he had gone to seek refuge.

He was, however, shot by the Officer.

The man died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

Two others also sustained injuries.

—classfmonline.com