We don’t support harassment of journalists – Sam Korankye Ankrah

The Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah has condemned the harassment of journalists in Ghana.

“We don’t support the harassment of journalists who are going about doing their work by calling power to account. We are telling them that this is not going to be an assignment for the journalists and the courts only but for every citizen of this nation,” the Apostle General said.

Apostle Korankye Ankrah said these when two persons, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson and Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah charged with alleged publication of false news visited his church to seek prayers and God’s intervention.

Praying for the duo, Apostle Korankye Ankrah said: “The freedom of the press will move to another level as a result of this case. Our nation will be a better place by the time this case is over. The press would be enhanced as a result of their case”.

Mensah Thompson was for a Facebook post alleging that the family members of President Akufo-Addo travelled on the presidential jet to the United Kingdom (UK) for shopping during the Christmas holidays.

Bobbie Ansah has also been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct.

He is also alleged to have accused the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Wife of the Vice President Samira Bawumia of fraudulently acquiring state lands at the AU village to construct the Rebecca Foundation.

