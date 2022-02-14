ModernGhana logo
Appiatse explosion: Pathologist completes post-mortem on 13 bodies

A post-mortem examination to provide useful information as to how 13 people who lost their lives in the Appiatse explosion has been completed at the VIP Mortuary at Ayensukrom No.1, near Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality.

Dr Paul Ossei Sampene, a Consultant Pathologist, from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, carried out the examination on Saturday in the presence of the police and a representative each of the deceased families.

The deceased included a 15-month-old baby; Ella Baidoo, Ekow Jackson, 40, Akua Nyame, 80, Michael Afriyie,19, Justice Kwesi Takwa, 21, Emmanuel Quainoo, 29, Enock Obeng, 40, Isaac Benny, 45, Emmanuel Awinguda, 24, Daniel Armah, 35, Martin Quaicoe, 40, Eric Gyimah, 24 and Isaac Anane, 35.

Mr Thywill Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer of Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee, told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased persons were identified by their relations on February 4, 2022.

He further indicated that detailed report of the post-mortem would be made available to the Ghana Police Service.

“To lessen the pain on the grieving families, the committee would soon meet them to discuss the burial and funeral arrangements,” he said.

“Currently about eight people are on admission at various health facilities receiving mediation attention”.

It would be recalled that at least 13 persons lost their lives while dozens were displaced, when a Maxam company truck carrying mining explosives through Appiatse on Thursday, January 20, this year, was involved in an accident, which ravaged the whole community.

GNA

