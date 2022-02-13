Lamashegu: One injured after policeman allegedly shot at him in Chief’s palace

A 24-year-old man has been badly injured after he was allegedly shot by a police officer in Lamashegu, Tamale in the Northern Region.

Citi News understands that the man was chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace where he was shot by the officer for refusing to stop when he was ordered to do so.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon [February 13, 2022], has resulted in the burning of car tyres and wood on some major highways in the Metropolis.

Assembly Member for Lamakara, Abubakari Fuseini narrated the incident to Citi News.

“I received a call this afternoon, and so I rushed to the Chief’s Palace. The chief told me that one of the boys has been shot in there and had been taken to the Hospital. So I quickly rushed there, and I realised that the boy is my brother.”

“I asked him what happened. He said they were going to town, and they saw the people, men, with arms who asked them to stop; but he said they didn’t stop. They turned and were running with the policeman chasing them. They run to the place for safety, but the policeman shot at them. He shot the back of the vehicle, and it hit the thigh”, he stated.

The injured young man is currently said to be receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Earlier, some agitating youth pelted stones at the police patrol team who had come to the scene to restore calm.

There is currently a joint police and military presence in the area to prevent an escalation of the violence.

In a media interview, Chief Superintendent, George Yeboah Afari, the Commander, noted that the police officer at the centre of the disturbance has been taken to the Regional Police Headquarters for questioning.

—citinewsroom