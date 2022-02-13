Reports suggesting Oliver Barker-Vormawor can’t be found false – Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has refuted reports that the convener of social movement #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, can't be found.

“The Ghana Police Service wishes to point out that the story making rounds in some sections of the media that Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor cannot be found is false and should therefore be disregarded.”

“In our press release following his arrest, we stated clearly that Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command to assist with investigations,” the Service said in a statement.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested over a post on Facebook announcing a plot to stage a coup should the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) be passed.

He will be arraigned on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Earlier, the group had issued a statement over what they said was the disappearance of its member.

They said, Mr. Barker-Vormawor could not be found after he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Portugal on Friday night.

But the police denied the group’s claims, saying the suspect’s family and lawyer were even given access to him.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that the police will continue to follow due process in the performance of our duties,” the statement added.

