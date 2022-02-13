Challenges are disguised opportunities — Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko to Christians

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana has urged Christians to see life challenges as disguised opportunities.

He, therefore, urged Christians to remain steadfast and faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ when facing challenges.

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko said this in a pastoral letter to all agents and congregations of the church and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

He called on the Christians to work hard to achieve "the greater, positive and progressive results you are anxiously expecting."

The Moderator noted that the EPC needed to review certain administrative and bureaucratic constraints or bottlenecks, which were slowing swift actions and progress of work.

He said the attitude of some agents of the church seemed they cared less about the general welfare and progress of the church except their interests.

"Such individuals seem not to be in line with the vision, mission and ministry of the church," he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko intimated that the realisation of the church's vision, mission and ministry called for sacrifice and selflessness.

On the church's water project, he said the construction of an office and production complex was ongoing whilst six water reservoirs and four Koyo machines were bought, and two boreholes dug at the site.

The Moderator appealed to members to donate generously towards the project, saying "the project when completed will augment the financial resources of the church and help find a solution to its unprecedented indebtedness saddling it."

He said the church would be 175 years on November 14, this year and that a committee would be put in place to recommend activities for the celebration.

Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Agbeko said the Standing Committee of the church in consultation with the Management Team had taken a proactive step in tasking producers of the "Agbenya La" Bible to produce 200,000 Ewe and 50,000 English and Twi customised versions for the Church to coincide with the celebration.

