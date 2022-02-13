Allow Ghanacards holders to board flights to Ghana without visa - GACL

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that holders of a valid GhanaCard should be allowed to board flights to Ghana, without the need for a visa.

According to a statement released by the GACL, an announcement has been sent to all airports and airlines on the use of the Ghanacard as an acceptable ICAO compliant machine-readable travel document (mrtd) for Ghanaians for international travel to all Ghanaian airports. This takes effect from March 1st, 2022.

Following a "Key Ceremony" at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, on February 9, 2022, Ghana’s National Identity Card (the GhanaCard) is now duly recognized globally as a valid ID card passport, a Machine Readable Travel Document (MRTD) that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) at most airports.