Allow Ghana card holders to board flights home without Visa – GACL to Airports, airlines

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that holders of GhanaCard should be allowed to board flights to Ghana, without the need for a visa.

“Following a “Key Ceremony” at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, on February 9, 2022, Ghana’s National Identity Card (the GhanaCard) is now duly recognized globally as a valid ID card-passport, a Machine Readable Travel Document (MRTD) that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) at most airports,” GACL explained.

