Security agencies probing wreaths laid at BOST head office

The Governing Board of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) says security agencies have begun probes into the laying of wreaths at the entrance of its head office last week.

BOST has thus asked its management and staff to remain calm as investigations continue.

“The Board would like to use this opportunity to inform all stakeholders that the incident has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigations to be conducted.”

“Pending the outcome of the investigations, the board entreats Management and Staff of BOST to remain calm and to refrain from granting further interviews which may cast aspersions on any person or group either within or outside of BOST,” portions of a statement signed by BOST said.

Wreaths bearing the name of the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Provencal were laid in front of the head office building last week.

The wreaths, which had the inscriptions, “RIP Mr. Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well” are believed to have been laid by some unidentified persons.

Mr. Provencal had reacted to the development, saying it was strange but not unexpected, as it was meant to discourage his attempts at fighting corruption.

“Lately, transport owners' activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has made us targets”, he said.

