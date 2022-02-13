Barker-Vormawor's family, lawyers were given access to him — Police

Ghana Police Service has denied reports that Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor cannot be found after his arrest.

The Police said such reports should be disregarded.

The Police “wishes to point out that the story making rounds in some sections of the media that Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor cannot be found is false and should therefore be disregarded.

“In our press release following his arrest, we stated clearly that Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command to assist with investigations.

“In line with our standard operating procedure, the police proactively ensured that his family and his lawyer were given access to him.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that the police will continue to follow due process in the performance of our duties.”

The Police in an earlier statement stated that he was picked-up for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.

“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.

—3news.com