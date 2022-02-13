CODA explore partnerships with Korean businesses

Coastal Development Authority (CODA) is considering forming partnerships with expatriate businesses in the development of the Coastal Development Zone under the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

This came to light when the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib met and held discussions with the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Jung-Taek Lim in Accra on Thursday, 10th February 2022.

The friendly dialogue between the CEO and envoy highlighted a broad range of areas of a possible partnership between CODA and Korean public, private and not-for-profit organisations.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib urged His Excellency Lim to facilitate partnerships between CODA and Korean investors in the implementation of the CODA Clean Beach Campaign, CODA Drive Electric, CODA Seabus, and the CODA Salt Mining initiatives.

“CODA is committed to forging public-private partnerships in our quest for accelerated economic and social development of the Coastal Development Zone of Ghana as envisioned by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

The Korean Ambassador affirmed the commitment of the Korean Embassy in Ghana in partnering with the Authority in the implementation of the one million dollars per constituency programme.

Specifically, he assured the CEO of support and collaboration in the areas of investment, sanitation, technology, and transport.

One million dollars per constituency (IPEP)

IPEP is a government policy, a flagship of the Akufo-Addo administration, that allocates one million dollars to each constituency for special infrastructure projects and social interventions.

The projects are determined through stakeholder engagement and bottom-up needs assessment process.

CODA leads the implementation of IPEP in 109 constituencies in the six regions that make up the Coastal Development Zone.

CODA clean beach campaign

Pilot implementation is currently underway by CODA and partners, the University of Cape Coast and the Coastal Conservancy Organisation, to devise a sustainable mechanism to keep beaches in Ghana clean through the CODA Clean Beach Campaign which involves waste management, recycling, community-led advocacy, and a public education campaign.

CODA drive electric

CODA Drive is a social intervention that offers commercial drivers and motor riders to own their own vehicles in a two-year hire-purchase agreement.

The first tranche of 200 vehicles was distributed in 2021 and was oversubscribed.

The Authority seeks to improve the service with the introduction of electricity-run vehicles.

CODA seabus

CODA seabus is a planned water transport service intended to ply the entire coastline of Ghana to facilitate timely, cost-effective, and safe transportation of people goods and services in the Coastal Development Zone.

The initiative, when rolled out, is expected to significantly boost employment, trade, and tourism with a positive resultant effect on livelihoods, families, and communities to promote economic and social development.

CODA salt mining

In line with its mandate to ensure prudent use of natural resources for development, CODA will soon outdoor a salt mining project to take advantage of the economic potential of salt deposits at the coast to create income-earning, business, and development opportunities for coastal communities.