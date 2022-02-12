ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jocular Bawumia is allergic to truth; he has lies embedded in his DNA – Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NDC Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NDC Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is allergic to speaking truth.

In a post on his Twitter page, the NDC firebrand makes the claim that the Vice President has lies embedded in his DNA.

“I have now come to the conclusion that our jocular Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is allergic to truth. It’s like he has lies embedded in his DNA. That man can lie ooo,” a post on the Twitter page of Sammy Gyamfi reads.

The allegation which comes in the form of ridicule is on the back of the clarification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) refuting claims from Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia that the Ghana Card is now equivalent to ePassport.

“ICAO is aware of recent and incorrect media reports claiming that ICAO has agreed that the Ghanaian ID card is equivalent to an ePassport. However, it is not ICAO’s role to certify the use of a State’s Identity Card for international travel in place of a passport,” a post on the Twitter page of ICAO has said.

Commenting on the post by the ICAO, Sammy Gyamfi says anyone that believes the pronouncement from Dr. Bawumia is either an illiterate or a fool.

“If you are one of the NPP social media dunderheads who believed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lie that the Ghana Card in its current form is the same as an e-passport, then it is either you went to school for nothing or you are simply a fool,” Sammy Gyamfi shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It’s incorrect to claim Ghana Card is equivalent to an ePassport — ICAO
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia's convoy not involved in accident
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Accident is Bawumia's advance team of security — Spokesperson
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah free to return to work; police can’t stop him – Lawyer Adawudu
12.02.2022 | Headlines
We all rallied around, repelled the enemy from overcoming us – Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah
12.02.2022 | Headlines
FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to face court on Monday
12.02.2022 | Headlines
We arrested FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor for threatening coup – Police
12.02.2022 | Headlines
#FixtheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor reportedly arrested
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches $54.5 climate change project to rejuvenate, protect shea farming
11.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line