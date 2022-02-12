Karpowership Ghana marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science

As part of efforts to empower females in the country, Karpowership Ghana has held a mentorship program for students at the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School to mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The mentorship program for second year students at the Sekondi–Takoradi based school sought to encourage them to develop interest in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM), and serve as agents of change.

The programme was under the global theme for the celebration of the day: “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us.”

Speaking at the programme, Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana, Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, said Karpowership Ghana pays special attention to empowering young girls as part of efforts to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 on achieving gender equality.

“The science field is mainly dominated by men in our current dispensation; however, encouraging more girls and women to get interested in this field is a must for sustainable development,” Ms. Amarquaye said.

She reiterated Karpowership’s commitment to ensuring that they give their stakeholders value in every aspect of their operation and urged the young girls to see the mentorship project as a stepping stone to great future in science-related careers. She said Karpowership Ghana also runs a campaign known as GIRL POWER that has the same objective of empowering females.

Dr. Ohenewaa Kakra Dankwa, a petroleum engineer and a lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa and Dr. Jemimah Etornam Kassah, also a lecturer at the Department of Biology Education, University of Education, Winneba, enlightened the mentees on various career opportunities that exist for girls in science. They also spoke to the students on the need for them to see themselves as possible agents of sustainable change in the country.

The Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls SHS Mrs. Charlotte Asiedu observed the programme was very essential for the students as it will help them build up their confidence.

One of the beneficiary students Rukaya Abanga said her dream was to become a mechanical engineer in future and the programme has put her on the path to achieving that.

Last year, Karpowership Ghana held a similar mentorship program for students of Sekondi College in Takoradi.