Akufo-Addo is dictator in democracy – CFF-Ghana on arrests of journalists

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Richard Kasu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Richard Kasu

The Executive Director of the Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF), Richard Kasu has alluded that it appears President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally accepted the tag as a dictator.

In a statement, Mr. Kasu notes that the incessant politically motivated arrests under the current government need to be a cause of worry to Ghanaians and the international community.

“Truth be told, the gross abuse of the peoples power and authority by Mr. Akuffo Addo and his cronies has to come to an end.

“In fact, majority of Ghanaians are wondering if NADAA has truly accepted to be called 'A Dictator in a Democracy,” parts of the statement from Richard Kasu reads.

According to the CFF-Ghana Executive Director, if things do not change, President Akufo-Addo will leave a very bad legacy when he finally vacates office in 2025.

“My only advise to Mr. President as citizen who refuses to be a spectator is to think of life after the presidency. Especially his legacy must be of a great concern to him than the usage of brute force to gag critics from demanding accountability from him,” Richard Kasu says to conclude his statement.

Read the full statement below:

Richard Kasu of CFF-GHANA writes.

Has NADAA truly accepted the tag ''A Dictator in a democracy"?

The incessant political motivated arrests under the self-acclimated Human Rights Lawyer, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, need to be a cause of worry to Ghanaians and the international community.

In 2022 alone, a number of citizens critical of the government have been arrested for demanding political accountability from Mr. President and his government, something the President has freely and fiercely done in the past even under military rulers without any intimation or harassment whatsoever as being experienced today under his watch.

The question is what brought us here?

Truth be told, the gross abuse of the people's power and authority by Mr. Akufo-Addo and his cronies has to come to an end.

In fact, majority of Ghanaians are wondering if NADAA has truly accepted to be called 'A Dictator in a Democracy'.

My only advise to Mr. President as citizen who refuses to be a spectator is to think of life after the presidency. Especially his legacy must be of a great concern to him than the usage of brute force to gag critics from demanding accountability from him.

Well, it is said that in matters of life, man has a choice but often chooses wrongly. I pray and hope Mr. President listens to my wise counsel.

Respectfully submitted!

KASU

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

