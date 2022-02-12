ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Accident is Bawumia's advance team of security — Spokesperson

Headlines Accident is Bawumia's advance team of security — Spokesperson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has discounted reports that their convoy got involved in an accident on Friday, February 11.

He has indicated that Vice President Dr Bawumia is safe and even leading a government delegation at the funeral of late Joseph Kofi Adda, the former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister of State

“Vice President Dr. Bawumia 's convoy has not been involved in any accident,” he clarified.

“A vehicle in the advance team of security that usually go ahead of the Vice President unfortunately got involved in an accident on their way to Tamale some three days ago.

“Vice President Bawumia is currently leading a government delegation to mourn with the family and friends of the late Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, former MP for Navrongo Central and Minister for Aviation.”

This is to respond to widely circulated news that one person died on the spot while two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the main Buipe-Tamale road.

212202213613-i41p266ffa-bawumia-accident-car-1024x767

212202213614-1i841p5cbv-bawumia-accident-car-1024x767

They were members of an advance team of security for the Vice President, who is currently acting as President due to the 10-day trip of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

—3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It’s incorrect to claim Ghana Card is equivalent to an ePassport — ICAO
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia's convoy not involved in accident
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah free to return to work; police can’t stop him – Lawyer Adawudu
12.02.2022 | Headlines
We all rallied around, repelled the enemy from overcoming us – Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah
12.02.2022 | Headlines
FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to face court on Monday
12.02.2022 | Headlines
We arrested FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor for threatening coup – Police
12.02.2022 | Headlines
#FixtheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor reportedly arrested
12.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches $54.5 climate change project to rejuvenate, protect shea farming
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Police detail reasons for Accra FM's Bobie Ansah arrest
11.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line