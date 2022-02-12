Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah free to return to work; police can’t stop him – Lawyer Adawudu

Embattled broadcaster, Bobie Ansah, can go back and host his radio show after meeting his bail requirement and release from police custody.

This is according to his lawyer, Victor Kojogah Adawudu.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, Mr. Adawuda said his client is in good spirits and is free to continue his work since it is his right as guaranteed by the constitution.

“He has satisfied the bail requirements, and he has gone home now. He is in good spirits. I think my client should always do his job. There is nothing that bars him from doing his job. The allegations do not stop him from exercising his right. He has a right to work,” Mr. Adawudu said.

Bobie Ansah was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday, just when his programme, 'The Citizen Show' which airs daily, had ended.

According to the police's charge sheet, the broadcaster on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, of granting themselves “state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation”.

It said Mr. Ansah went on further to call the First Lady “a thief and that she has stolen state land around the Kotoka International Airport,” a statement he knew was “likely to occasion the breach of the peace” of the country.

Police say Bobie Ansah was invited several times to assist in investigations but failed to honour the invitations.

But Adawudu has challenged the police’s claim. He said the police must prove that his client intended to breach public peace by his utterances.

He further said he was baffled that there was no complaint in the case levelled against Bobie Ansah.

“The prosecution would have to prove beyond reasonable doubt that what was done with the intention to likely breach the peace of this country. We think that it is contrary to what has been presented. What is circulating on Facebook is not what is before the court, it is what is before the court that will be examined. The police in their fact is saying that reports, reaching them from social media… We’ve not been told anybody is the complainant.”

