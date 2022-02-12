Sulemana Braimah slams government over Bobie Ansah’s arrest

12.02.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation For West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) might be drifting away from promoting democracy, given the increasing spate of arrests of journalists in Ghana.

“I think increasingly we have a government that is becoming despotic rather than democratic, and that is not helpful,” Mr. Braimah said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Braimah made these comments while sharing his thoughts on the arrest of Accra FM's Kwabena Bobie Ansah over the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

He said the arrest was uncalled-for, as the accused persons had the option of resorting to the court to address their grievances.

“If someone has said something that is defamatory, what prevents the First Lady from going to court? What we are seeing is tantamount to reintroducing the criminal libel [law],” he said.

He was, however, quick to add that the recent development should serve as a reminder for media houses to adhere to ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

“Media organizations must also recognise their responsibilities. Media owners should instil a sense of professionalism and discipline among those who practice.”

According to the facts of the case as presented by the police, Kwabena Bobie Ansah on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia of giving themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of Rebecca Foundation.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

The Kaneshie District Court, where the case was heard on Friday, February 11, 2022, adjourned to March 14, 2022.

—citinewsroom