12.02.2022 Headlines

FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to face court on Monday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
12.02.2022 LISTEN

FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor will be arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022, after his arrest for threatening to stage a coup in the country.

The activist was arrested on Friday at the Kotoka International Airport for a post on social media where he declared that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

“Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” a Police statement issued on Saturday morning has said.

The statement continues to confirm that Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor “will be arraigned before court on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian public is cautioned to avoid making comments that would go contrary to the laws of the country and potentially affect its peace.

“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country as any such acts contravene the laws of the country,” the Police statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori who is Director-General, Public Affairs concludes.

