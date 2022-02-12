We arrested FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor for threatening coup – Police

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor for threatening to stage a coup in the country.

During last week, the activist through a post on his social media noted that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament amid the E-Levy cake controversy.

With that post raising red flags, the Police on Friday, February 11, 2022, caused the arrest of Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor at the Kotoka International Airport.

“Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament,” part of a statement from the security agency confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Police, the post from Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The public has been cautioned to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country as any such acts contravene the laws of the country.

Below is the statement from the Police confirming the arrest of Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor: