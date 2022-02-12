Breastfeeding mother crashed to death

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been crashed to death at Anloga Junction in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This happened when a trailer with registration number GM 9671-13 rammed into a Kia Pregio minivan registered AS 3989-20 and a Nissan minivan with the number GW 9771-16, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The deceased was a breastfeeding mother of a 11-month old baby, who was onboard one of the commercial vans involved in the accident.

Eight other people who were occupants in both commercial buses were injured with four of them being severe.

Some of the victims said the trailer driver earlier had a heated exchanges with one of the affected bus drivers from Boadi Junction.

The trailer driver was heard threatening to crash the said driver to death on the road.

One of the affected trotro drivers stated that “we were all going and then suddenly I heard a loud crash…my bus was affected and I'm worried about what to eat as I will be home for about two months.”

“I don't think the trailer driver failed break because I heard him arguing in traffic with one of the drivers earlier. He even pulled out a bar to beat the trotro [commercial] driver, ” he added.

They confirmed that the deceased who had reached her destination was dragged by the trailer as the trailer driver intentionally rammed his truck against the other vehicles killing the woman instantly.

The trailer driver and his mate are currently in the grips of the Oforikrom Police to assist in the investigation.

