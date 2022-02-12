ModernGhana logo
#FixtheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor reportedly arrested

Convener of the #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has been arrested at the Kotoka International International Airport ( KIA).

A member of the Movement, Felicity Naana Nelson, has told 3news.com.

He was picked up after arriving at the KIA on Friday February 11, Felicity said.

“Oliver has been arrested at the KIA,” she told 3news.com in telephone conversation after she earlier announced the arrest on her Facebook page.

“ Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrived in Kotoka International Airport at 4pm today and he was whisked away by state officials. Oliver has been missing for the last 6 hours,” she had earlier written on her Facebook page.

It is however unclear what necessitated his arrest.

Baker-Vormawor has been leading a movement to get the government to tackle the problems facing the country.

—3news.com

