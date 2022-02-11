ModernGhana logo
E/R: Fatal accident at Suhum involving multiple cars; five feared dead

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
An accident involving multiple vehicles on the Koforidua to Suhum highway in the Eastern region has left many injured with some five persons feared dead.

According to the information gathered, the fatal accident occurred involving different cars in two different incidents.

In all, six vehicles including three commercial vehicles, two private cars, and a truck were involved in the accident on the Koforidua to Suhum highway.

Sources told Modernghana News that dozens of people also sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident involving the six cars.

Currently, the injured persons have been sent to the Eastern Regional Hospital receiving treatment thanks to the swift intervention of personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Police are investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident and efforts are being made to locate family members of the accident victims.

