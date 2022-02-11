Freedom of the media not about freedom to be reckless; be responsible – MFWA boss to media houses

Mr. Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has advised the media in Ghana to prioritise professionalism and avoid recklessness.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, the MFWA boss stressed that although the media enjoy freedoms in the 1992 Constitution, it must not be seen as a ticket to abuse others.

According to him, heads at media organisations must also take responsibility and instill professionalism in employed practitioners.

“Media organizations must also recognize that they have a responsibility. Freedom of the media and freedom of the press is not about freedom to be reckless and freedom to abuse. I think it is important that media owners, editors, media managers must begin to instill professionalism and discipline among persons who practice directly and those who appear on platforms to engage in public commentary,” Mr. Sulemana Braimah shared.

Further lamenting over how freedom of the media have been trampled upon under the current government, the MFWA Executive Director indicated that it is about time the curreNt NPP administration exhibited tolerance.

He said although journalists are not above the law, the security apparatus should not be used to go after the media in the manner witnessed in the last few years.

“The government of the day needs to be more tolerant because it is not as if we have passed a law about false publication in our country, this law has been in existence over the years. We never saw the Kuffuor, Mills, Mahama government apply the law the manner in which it is being applied today,” he noted.

Mr. Sulemana Braimah notes that he fears if the trend continues, people will feel emboldened to abuse journalists and their media organisations.

Discussions on press freedom have become topical again following the arrest of Accra FM's presenter Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The presenter with Class Media Group was arrested by the Police for allegedly publishing false news and displaying offensive conduct according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service today.