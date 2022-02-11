Bobie Ansah arrest: Police action wrong, let those affected sue — Kwaku Baako

Editor in Chief of The New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has stated that the Ghana police service was wrong for arresting the Accra FM's Bobbie Ansah.

He said those affected could have sued Bobbie Ansah if they feel offended by his comment.

In a Facebook post today, Kwaku Baako noted that it was wrong for criminal charges to be pressed against Bobie Ansah except there was evidence of fraud, extortion or criminality.

“Let those whose integrity and reputation might have been damaged by the commission and omission of the journalist proceed on the civil libel wavelength to cure the mischief and malice,” he said in his post.

Bobie Ansah was arrested on February 10 for comments he allegedly made against First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia over some sales of airport lands.

He has been charged with publication of false information.

Bobie Ansah pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been granted Ghc50,000 bail with two sureties.

The trial has been adjourned to March 14.

