ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bobie Ansah arrest: Police action wrong, let those affected sue — Kwaku Baako

Headlines Bobie Ansah arrest: Police action wrong, let those affected sue — Kwaku Baako
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Editor in Chief of The New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has stated that the Ghana police service was wrong for arresting the Accra FM's Bobbie Ansah.

He said those affected could have sued Bobbie Ansah if they feel offended by his comment.

In a Facebook post today, Kwaku Baako noted that it was wrong for criminal charges to be pressed against Bobie Ansah except there was evidence of fraud, extortion or criminality.

“Let those whose integrity and reputation might have been damaged by the commission and omission of the journalist proceed on the civil libel wavelength to cure the mischief and malice,” he said in his post.

Bobie Ansah was arrested on February 10 for comments he allegedly made against First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia over some sales of airport lands.

He has been charged with publication of false information.

Bobie Ansah pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been granted Ghc50,000 bail with two sureties.

The trial has been adjourned to March 14.

Find his full statement in his post below

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Police detail reasons for Accra FM's Bobie Ansah arrest
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Let's fight corruption with all aggressiveness —Prof. Stephen Adei
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 3
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Dictator, autocratic Akufo-Addo must end attack on free expression now – Asiedu Nketia
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Class Media reacts to Bobie Ansah’s arrest
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Bobie Ansah’s arrest means any NPP communicator would be arrested, detained tomorrow for false comment – Sammy Gyamfi
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Bobie Ansah accused 1st and 2nd ladies of acquiring government land fraudulently – Police explains
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah pleaded not guilty
11.02.2022 | Headlines
65th Independence Day celebration to be hosted in Cape Coast
11.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line