Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 3

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the 2022 State of the Nation Address on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Delivering the Business Statement for the fourth week ending on the floor of Parliament on Friday, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, said: "Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to inform Members that the President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver a message on the state of the Nation on Thursday, 3rd March 2022, by article 67 of the Constitution."

The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

It covers the economic, social and financial state of the country according to Article 67 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

