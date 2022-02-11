Class Media reacts to Bobie Ansah’s arrest

Class Media Group (CMG), operators of Accra FM and other stations nationwide has expressed shock at the Police involvement and arrest of its presenter on the Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

According to the management of the media conglomerate, on February 3, 2022, the National Media Commission (NMC) wrote to Accra FM regarding a petition it had received from The Rebecca Foundation regarding “pronouncements made on Accra FM regarding the Foundation and its Executive Director.”

The NMC said the complaint bordered on some pronouncements of Mr Ansah on the Citizen Show on Accra FM on January 11, 2022.

CMG in a statement said “since then, Mr Ansah and the station have been cooperating with the Commission on the petition.”

“We, therefore, find it gravely concerning that the Police Service has gotten involved in a matter that was being duly handled by the NMC, the constitutional body mandated to address concerns of this nature,” the statement added.

CMG noted that the actions of the Ghana Police Service on this matter, and in recent times, regarding journalists and media practitioners in general, leave much to be desired.

He was arrested by security operatives Thursday night after he ended his show at about 10:00pm.

The journalist was picked up and taken to the Nima Police Station and later transferred to the striking force.

The Police said his arrest is in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

He becomes the third journalist to be arrested in the past month.

