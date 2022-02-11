ModernGhana logo
Bobie Ansah’s arrest means any NPP communicator would be arrested, detained tomorrow for false comment – Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says the latest arrest of persons including journalists for comments deemed false should be put some fear in the NPP communicators.

He says the arrests means that if tomorrow, should power change hands, any NPP communicator who says anything which is not true, he/she can be picked up, arrested and detained.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration is setting a bad precedent by arresting people accused of peddling falsehood.

His comment follows the arrest of Accra FM's Kwabena Bobie Ansah allegedly for the publication of false news and offensive conduct, Mr. Gyamfi said President Akufo-Addo was guilty of similar actions.

“Our brothers from the NPP, particularly the communicators, should be very worried because what this means is that if tomorrow, you are an NPP communicator, and you say anything which is not true, you will be picked up, arrested and detained.”

“If we are going by that precedent then not even President Akufo-Addo will be spared because if peddling falsehood is a crime… then we know that President Akufo-Addo has peddled many falsehoods in this country,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

On the arrest which took place late on Thursday evening at the premises of the Class Media Group, he said “the National Democratic Congress feels disgusted by the persistent attempts by the ruling government to suppress dissent and media persons deemed critical of the government”.

Mr. Gyamfi also questioned the lack of police independence in the matter.

“The charges are so frivolous that you cannot even understand why the police will lend themselves as tools for this clear case of persecution,” he said.

