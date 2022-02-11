Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah pleaded not guilty

Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, the host of ‘The Citizen Show’ on Accra FM who was arrested on Thursday, February 10, 2022, has pleaded not guilty.

He has been granted bail to the tune of GHS50,000 by the Kaneshi District Court.

The journalist according to a Police statement on Friday was arrested after he failed to honour several invitations to assists with investigations relating to the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

“Mr. Kwabena Bobbie Ansah of Accra FM was arrested yesterday, February 10, 2022, by the Accra Regional Police Command in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

“His arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation,” part of the Police statement explained.

Arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court today, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been granted GHS50,000 bail with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has described as appalling the growing criminalisation of speech and journalism in Ghana under the Akufo-Addo government.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC has urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the oppression stops.