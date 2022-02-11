ModernGhana logo
Bobbie Ansah case adjourned to March 14

The trial of Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah has been adjourned to March 14.

The Kaneshie District Court where he was arraigned on February 11, 2022, granted him a bail sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties.

He was arrested on February 10 for alleged publication of false news.

Per the facts presented in court, Bobbie Ansah was arrested as a result of alleged statements against the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the second lady Samira Bawumia regarding Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation.

According to the Class Media Group which houses Accra FM and other stations, the National Media Commission reached out to their outfit on February 3 and the issue was being handled by them.

Class Media Group noted that the arrest of Bobbie Ansah comes as a surprise to them.

According to them, they have been cooperating with the commission on the matter.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arraigned before court on February 11, after being arrested by the Ghana police service in the evening on February 10 after his radio show “the citizen show.”

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

