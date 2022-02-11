65th Independence Day celebration to be hosted in Cape Coast

The 65th National Independence Day Celebration, to be hosted in Cape Coast, has been launched at the new stadium, where the event is billed to take place.

The two-week celebration, on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better”, will be the third to be hosted outside Accra, after the Northern and Ashanti regions.

Contingents from the various security agencies, the Ghana Education Service, and civil society organisations (CSOs) among others will partake in the parade on March 6.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Her Excellency Mia Mottley, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII,

President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, and other high-profile personalities, representatives of CSOs as well as other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Mrs Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, officially launched the celebration on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and expressed gratitude to him for choosing the Central Region to host it.

The rotation of the national celebration, mooted by the President, was to help boost the local economy.

Mrs Assan said almost all hotels in the regional capital had been booked ahead of the event and was optimistic drivers and traders would all make good returns.

The programme begins from Sunday, February 26, to Saturday, March 12.

“We are ready to host the 65th Independence Day Celebration,” the Regional Minister added.

Mr Laud Commey, the Chairman of the National Planning Committee, said hard work must be put in to ensure the economy bounced back after the devastating period of the Covid-19, hence the theme.

He said the celebration would be a collaboration between the Local Planning Committee, chaired by Mrs Assan, and the National Committee to ensure success.

Mr Jefferson Sackey, the Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, outlined the itinerary and officially unveiled the logo for the celebration.

He said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would partake in the Ghana Health and Fitness Walk to begin the celebration.

Other programmes lined up are: Christian Prayer and National Thanksgiving, National Flag Hosting Day, Presidency and Independence Day Award ceremonies for school children, a wear Ghana Day and an Invest in Central Region forum.

There would also be an anniversary debate, re-enactment of the declaration of the Independence Day, and Beyond the Return Vigil, among others.

Mr Sackey urged the media to increase publicity on the day to get all on board for a successful celebration.

