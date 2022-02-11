ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.02.2022 Social News

NLA grabs 10 lottery fraudsters

NLA grabs 10 lottery fraudsters
11.02.2022 LISTEN

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLC) has disclosed the arrest of some 10 people for engaging in lottery fraud.

Sammi Awuku said the ten (10) will be put before the court.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, he stated that;

“Together with our collaboration with the National Signal Bureau, the National Security Council, and the Ghana Police Service, we have arrested about 10 of such mystery makers in some remote areas and around the border areas between Ghana, Togo, and elsewhere. My legal department tells me they are being arraigned.”

“What bothers me is the involvement of minors in this act. Let me state that we have no strong room here where you would get numbers when the draws are close.”

He assures that there will be more sensitization across the country, and advised that the public beware of such fraudsters.

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire kills 5-year old boy in Bole district
11.02.2022 | Social News
Arrest of journalists a blot on Ghana's fledging democracy — CMG
11.02.2022 | Social News
Media freedom guaranteed doesn't mean media recklessness is guaranteed — MFWA
11.02.2022 | Social News
Bushfire burns man to death at Dodo-Pepesu in Oti Region
11.02.2022 | Social News
A promise and fail Minister — Former tollbooth worker jabs Amoako-Atta
11.02.2022 | Social News
Accra FM's Bobbie Ansah to face court today
11.02.2022 | Social News
Bobbie Ansah’s supporters gather at Striking force unit to demand his release
11.02.2022 | Social News
All 38 tollbooths nationwide will continue to have security officers – Roads Minister
11.02.2022 | Social News
Driving test to be taken in local dialects by May —DVLA
11.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line