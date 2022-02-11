NLA grabs 10 lottery fraudsters

11.02.2022 LISTEN

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLC) has disclosed the arrest of some 10 people for engaging in lottery fraud.

Sammi Awuku said the ten (10) will be put before the court.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, he stated that;

“Together with our collaboration with the National Signal Bureau, the National Security Council, and the Ghana Police Service, we have arrested about 10 of such mystery makers in some remote areas and around the border areas between Ghana, Togo, and elsewhere. My legal department tells me they are being arraigned.”

“What bothers me is the involvement of minors in this act. Let me state that we have no strong room here where you would get numbers when the draws are close.”

He assures that there will be more sensitization across the country, and advised that the public beware of such fraudsters.

—citinewsroom