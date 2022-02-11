ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fire kills 5-year old boy in Bole district

Social News Fire kills 5-year old boy in Bole district
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A five-year- old boy, Tago Evans, was on Wednesday afternoon burnt to death in his father's room at Dakuripe in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

Mohammed Abubakari, Assembly Member for the Dakuripe Electoral Area, told Citi News the incident happened around 3:30 pm when the victim was alone in the room after he returned from school.

He said they saw the charred remains of the boy in the room after the house was completely burnt.

“We didn't even realize that the boy was in the room till his body was discovered after the room was burnt.”

“They came from school, and he was in the room unknown to anyone, while his siblings were playing with other children, so the community members tried to bring the fire under control and could only prevent it from spreading to other buildings.”

It is not known what caused the fire.

The little boy has since been buried after a report was made to the police and the fire service.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NLA grabs 10 lottery fraudsters
11.02.2022 | Social News
Arrest of journalists a blot on Ghana's fledging democracy — CMG
11.02.2022 | Social News
Media freedom guaranteed doesn't mean media recklessness is guaranteed — MFWA
11.02.2022 | Social News
Bushfire burns man to death at Dodo-Pepesu in Oti Region
11.02.2022 | Social News
A promise and fail Minister — Former tollbooth worker jabs Amoako-Atta
11.02.2022 | Social News
Accra FM's Bobbie Ansah to face court today
11.02.2022 | Social News
Bobbie Ansah’s supporters gather at Striking force unit to demand his release
11.02.2022 | Social News
All 38 tollbooths nationwide will continue to have security officers – Roads Minister
11.02.2022 | Social News
Driving test to be taken in local dialects by May —DVLA
11.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line