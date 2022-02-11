Kumasi: BLAG Ghana Limited hands over $300,000 Astro Turf in Ashtown to GNPC

11.02.2022 LISTEN

BLAG Ghana Construction Limited in Ghana has handed over an ultra modern Astro Turf in the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.

The project executed at Konadu Yiadom M/A School Park at Ashanti New Town was financed by the GNPC Foundation at a cost of $300,000 within six months period.

The handing over ceremony was held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, and was attended by the executives of GNPC, representatives from the political parties and the KMA.

The project was engineered by the Member of Parliament (PM) for the Manhyia South constituency, Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh, with the support from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei tutu II.

The Konadu Yiadom Astro Turf project is the second to be completed in the Manhyia South constituency after the Abbeys Park project at Dichemso.

The Chief Operating Officer of BLAG Ghana Construction Limited, Eddie Dasebre Danquah, said the 11-a-side football fenced facility with floodlights is a FIFA standardized pitch with a FIFA quality-pro (Grade A) artificial grass.

“We are happy today to hand over this FIFA standardized pitch, with the highest artificial Grade A grass and floodlights to the GNPC Foundation. We believe the facility, apart from the football, will also serve the community with other purposes like funerals," he stated.

The Executive Director of Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, Dominic Duah, receiving the project applauded the contractor for the good job done.

He said the GNPC will continue to live up to its social corporate responsibilities in providing social amenities in Ghana.

He hopes that the facility will be taken good care of by the community.

Mr. Dominic Duah also handed over the project to the Chief of Kokoso, Nana Kwaku Duah, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Kwaku Duah in expressing his profound appreciation to the contractor and the GNPC also thanked the community for their total cooperation in making the project a reality.

“I also thanked the Asantehene and Hon Opoku Prempeh who were very instrumental in constructing this ultra modern facility, and I believe it will help the youth in realizing their football potentials,” he added.