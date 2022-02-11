Kweku Baako reacts to Bobie Ansah's arrest

Editor in-chief of The New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has expressed concern over the arrest of Kwabena Bobie Ansah, host of "The Citizen Show" aired on Accra 100.5 FM.

In reaction to some questions posed by one Sir Obama to Bobie Ansah on a Facebook post he [Bobie] made yesterday morning, parts of which bothered on Kweku Baako's incarceration in 1998 relative to the now infamous Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings saga, the veteran journalist had the following words of commiseration.

He wrote: "...Honestly, I do not know the EXACT REASON(S) for the arrest of our colleague/brother/friend (Kwabena Bobie Ansah) by the Police. Operative word: EXACT.

Bottomline: If it is something he communicated, spoke or wrote about which hurt the integrity and reputation of any individual, let the latter cure the "mischief" by way of civil litigation! No need for criminal investigation and prosecution!

"If his communication and expression had/has the potential to cause fear and panic, I suggest he and the said communication/expression can and should be ignored.

"National Security should have the capability to contain any threat - perceived or real, or both!

"I have made no judgment on the quality or nature of the communication/expression because I am not privy to it yet!

"I am allergic to Sections 207 and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act! They need to be repealed same way the Criminal and Seditious Libel Laws were repealed in July 2001; after a protracted battle with people who 'shouted' that that course of action would be attained over their DEAD BODIES!

"My two pesewas! Good afternoon Nkrumah's Ghana!"