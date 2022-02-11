Don’t answer questions from journalists if you don’t have information – Gabby advises gov’t officials

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko has advised the government to run away from questions from journalists in the event that they do not have information on the matter.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Lawyer and Communication strategist implored party officials to always consult and prepare very well before any engagement with the media.

“Small advice to prominent people, particularly government officials: Don’t ever feel compelled to comment straightaway when called by a journalist. You can always say, “I’m sorry can you please call me back later?” It offers you the chance to crosscheck, consult and prepare well,” Gabby Otchere Darko posted on his Twitter on Friday.

The advise comes in reaction to the controversy that has followed the interview by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong on Akoma FM this week.

The Minister in the interview denied knowledge of the widely circulated report that the Ghana Card is now recognised globally as a valid e-passport.

According to him, the information had not emanated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and hence he could not confirm it.

Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) earlier on Wednesday, February 9, had reported that holders of the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, can present it as official documentation at all 197 (ICAO) compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide and board flights to Ghana.