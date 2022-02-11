Arrests of journalists: Akufo-Addo leaving a legacy of oppression — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will leave behind a legacy of oppressing the people and criminalising speech when he exits office if he fails to curtail the trend of suppressing rights under his government.

This was contained in a letter by the former President on Friday, 11 February 2022 following the recent arrests of journalists in the country.

According to the former president, he is appalled at “the growing criminalisation of speech and journalism in Ghana”, under the watch, of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this 21st century”.

The former President recounted that: “An investigative journalist was murdered, under very troubling circumstances. Yet, while the Ghanaian people and the international community have demanded justice, Government’s inability or unwillingness to act is obvious to all. The police have virtually shelved the investigations into this brutal murder.

“There have also been several disturbing incidents of harassment of journalists in the line of duty; we have witnessed media establishments closed down on your instructions, despite many appeals to you.”

Mr Mahama continued that: “It is unconscionable to be suppressing the rights and criminalising the speech of citizens and journalists. It is even more worrying when the power of the state is used as a pliant tool in this intimidating endeavour.”

He further continued that the President “cannot continue to oppress the people, criminalise speech when these matters are essentially civil in nature, if you feel offended by them.”

Mr Mahama emphasised noted that: “This is a dangerous blueprint you are fashioning for our dear nation and it must not be encouraged. Your actions as President have totally discredited your self-acquired accolade as a human rights lawyer and activist. Ghana has long emerged from the unfortunate past where journalists were cowed by incarceration and brutalisation.”

He added: “I fear that if you do not take immediate action to arrest this unfortunate trend, when you exit the high office of President in January 2025, freedom of speech and a free media will certainly not be counted as part of the legacy you leave behind.”

