The silence of those who were hailed for defending media rights deafening – Kwaku Asare

US-based Ghanaian professor and private legal practitioner, Kwaku Asare has called for the immediate discontinuation of the prosecution of all journalists across the country.

The US-based Ghanaian professor made the call in a Facebook post on Friday, 11 February 2022 following the recent arrest of journalists across the country.

According to the Us-based Professor, “the silence of those who hitherto defended media rights and hailed” former President John Agyekum Kufour’s “historic repeal of the obnoxious criminal libel and sedition laws is deafening.”

He also questioned the silence of the 8th Parliament on the recent arrest of journalists.

“Why is the 8th Parliament silent when its younger sister, the 3rd Parliament, boldly and unanimously repealed the criminal libel and sedition laws, including clauses governing sedition and defamation of the President?

“Why is a polity that discontinued all pending cases on criminal libel, including those involving allegations of government involvement in drugs and arms smuggling, now silent, with some even shockingly defending the wanton arrests of journalists?

He emphasised that good governance “does not endorse false and malicious reportage”, transparency and truth are “the antidote to such reportage.”

He added that: “Those who feel that their reputation have been damaged by malicious reportage have a civil remedy.”

Meanwhile, Host of Accra FM’s 'Citizen Show' Bobie Ansah has been arrested.

His follows Captain Smart of Onua TV who was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV, and is currently facing trial for alleged extortion and Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, who is in jail for two weeks and fined GHS3,000 for contempt of court, in a case in which he allegedly made false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.

He was arrested by non uniformed security operatives on Thursday, 10 February 2022 after the Citizen Show ended at about 10:00pm.

He was picked up and taken to the Nima Police Station and later transferred to the striking force.

He becomes the third journalist to be arrested in the past month.

