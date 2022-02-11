Media freedom guaranteed doesn't mean media recklessness is guaranteed — MFWA

11.02.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah has said freedom of the media does not mean journalists can be reckless in dispensing its duties.

His comments come on the back of the arrest of Accra FM journalist, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah. He was arrested by the police on February 10 in relation to alleged false publication.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Mr Braimah stated that the kind information aired on radio and TV begs the question of whether media leaders are in existence.

He indicated that journalists must act right and do what is expected of them as much as government agencies must act right.

“We as journalist must note that the fact that media freedom is guaranteed does not mean media recklessness is guaranteed. If you commit crime it is of no consequence where you committed it. Crime is crime. If you publish in a newspaper and it is criminal of course the law will deal with you,” he stated.

On the arrests, he stressed that, if anyone had a problem with media publications, the right channel was the National Media Commission instead of the police or national security personnel’s taking control of such situations.

Though he blames the ineffectiveness of the commission has led to a lot of government interference in the work of journalists, he emphasised that due process must be followed.

“The National Media Commission (NMC) has to assert itself as the statutory media regulator. Increasingly the functions of the NMC are being taken away. We know that the NMC has the mandate to ensure the highest journalistic standards. The government of the day says it is releasing funds to build media capacity and yet it is the ministry of information, the government PR ministry that is doing that capacity building. The NMC is quiet in fact they even participated. The NMC has a role to play so that people can have confidence and report errors to them," he intimated.