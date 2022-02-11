Bushfire burns man to death at Dodo-Pepesu in Oti Region

Zakari Yussif, a septuagenarian and a farm hand has been burnt by wild bushfire beyond recognition at Dodo-Pepesu in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The deceased, a resident of Dapaa Kukurantumi, who was believed to be working on a farm close to the inferno, tried quenching it, but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

The incident which happened on Tuesday had thrown the entire community into a state of mourning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Frempong Gyan-Mante, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the body has been deposited at St. Mary Theresa Hospital at Dodi-Papase for autopsy.

DSP Gyan-Mante said since he was a Muslim, after the necessary processes, the corpse was released to the family for burial rites.

Ms. Gloria Mayebi, Divisional Officer (DO) III, the Kadjebi District Fire Commander, advised the citizenry to be careful in fighting bushfires alone in order not to be trapped.

Ms. Mayebi said they needed to know the wind direction before trying to quench the fire and that if the direction was not favourable, then one should retreat.

She also admonished farmers to create fire belts when they wanted to burn their farmland for plantation.

DO III also advised palm wine tappers and hunters to be mindful of handling naked fires during the dry season.

GNA