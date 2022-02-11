ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.02.2022 Headlines

I have kids with Adwoa Sarfo but I won’t shield her; she is holding NPP to ransom – Ken Agyapong

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
I have kids with Adwoa Sarfo but I won’t shield her; she is holding NPP to ransom – Ken Agyapong
11.02.2022 LISTEN

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has blasted the Minister for Gender, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo over her posture toward the party.

He is accusing her of holding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to ransom with her actions.

Speaking to Oman FM in an interview on Thursday, the vociferous businessman and politician said he is baffled how the Dome-Kwabenya MP has been pampered to feel like a god.

“Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying. I won’t cover it up because I have 2 children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods,” Ken Agyapong said.

The criticism of Adwoa Safo follows her absence from Parliament.

Just recently, a similar criticism came from Deputy Trade Minister Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi. He accused the Dome-Kwabenya MP of sabotaging government business calling for her dismissal.

“All the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP. All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Sarfo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” the Deputy Trade Minister told Peace FM.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana to spend almost GHS5 million on Akufo-Addo’s extravagant 10-day trip – Ablakwa
11.02.2022 | Headlines
We arrested Bobbie Ansah after he refused to honour our invitations – Police
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Enough of the borrowing; it’s time to fund ourselves – Finance Minister
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s future not dependent on E-Levy; gov’t only wants to tap into growing industry – Ofori-Atta
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Armed police finally serve Assin North MP with court summons
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah arrested by National Security
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Government to introduce 'E-pregnancy'; track progress of pregnant women and issue ID numbers to new-borns — Bawumia
10.02.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t has chopped all our money and now wants to use proceeds from E-Levy as dessert – Asiedu Nketia
10.02.2022 | Headlines
We shall apologise if found guilty of contempt — Manessah Azure, two others
10.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line