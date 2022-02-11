I have kids with Adwoa Sarfo but I won’t shield her; she is holding NPP to ransom – Ken Agyapong

11.02.2022 LISTEN

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has blasted the Minister for Gender, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo over her posture toward the party.

He is accusing her of holding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to ransom with her actions.

Speaking to Oman FM in an interview on Thursday, the vociferous businessman and politician said he is baffled how the Dome-Kwabenya MP has been pampered to feel like a god.

“Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying. I won’t cover it up because I have 2 children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods,” Ken Agyapong said.

The criticism of Adwoa Safo follows her absence from Parliament.

Just recently, a similar criticism came from Deputy Trade Minister Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi. He accused the Dome-Kwabenya MP of sabotaging government business calling for her dismissal.

“All the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP. All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Sarfo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” the Deputy Trade Minister told Peace FM.