Getty Images And AFP Sign Multi-Year Renewal Of Video Partnership

11.02.2022 LISTEN

New York — February 11, 2022: Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), a leading global news agency, today announced the renewal of their multi-year video partnership. Since 2009, the global visual content companies have worked in partnership, leveraging their complementary strengths to ensure premium and comprehensive video coverage of global events reaches video creators around the world.

“AFP’s video partnership with Getty Images is based on a successful combination of editorial quality and distribution reach”, said Patrice Monti, Global Sales and Marketing Director for Agence France-Presse. “Working with selected, renowned distribution partners enables us to provide our award-winning video content to an even broader network of creators”.

With a network of video journalists operating from 260 different locations across the world, AFP is the leader in providing original, exhaustive, and timely video news coverage. Recognized by its peers and users for its quality, AFP’s video service is rewarded every year at major industry events and trusted by a broad spectrum of media brands, from leading broadcasters and production houses to social media video outlets, institutions, and corporate clients.

An industry-leader in editorial content, Getty Images provides more than one million customers in almost every country in the world with a depth, breadth and quality of coverage that is unmatched. From red carpet events to football stadiums to conflict zones and beyond, each year the company represents more than 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events around the globe.

Peter Orlowsky, SVP Strategic Development Getty Images said, “Getty Images is proud to continue its longstanding and successful partnership with AFP and its rich history of journalistic footage. The quality of AFP’s content combined with Getty Images’ unrivalled strength in the distribution of video content provides a compelling package to our customers around the world.”

With video quickly becoming the primary way for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, Getty Images continues to invest in expanding its video collection, which currently has approximately 18.5 million assets.

The AFP video content can be found here on the Getty Images website.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 450,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography.

About AFP:

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics.