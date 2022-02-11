Accra FM's Bobbie Ansah to face court today

The Ghana police service has disclosed that, Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah would be arraigned before the court today.

The broadcaster was arrested on February 10 over alleged publication of false news.

In a statement released to the media on February 11, the police stated that, the journalist was arrested as a result of some alleged statements he made against some individuals on his show “the citizen show.”

Police reports say their investigations of those statements proved false.

According to the Police, the embattled journalist was invited but failed to honor the invitation.

The police noted that Bobbie Ansah made the statements on January 11, 2022 with three others who are currently being pursued for also failing to honor the invitation of the police.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a journalist with Accra FM and host of "the citizen show" was picked up by the police on February 10 after his radio programme.

His arrest is part of a string of media personnel arrest over the past month for alleged false publication.