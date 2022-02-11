ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two Cameroonians with fake cedi notes arrested at Kasoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment Two Cameroonians with fake cedi notes arrested at Kasoa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two Cameroonians have been arrested by the Police in Kasoa for dealing in money doubling schemes with fake Ghana currency.

Modernghana News can report that the two identified as Mbenso and Mbrah Celeb both age 37, were arrested at their hideout at Kasoa Opeikuma by the Central East Police Command.

The Police received information about the scheme of two Cameroonian nationals after a report from one Benjamin Agyeman who was nearly swindled by the foreigners.

According to reports, the Ghanaian met the two on social media and was promised he will have his money doubled after he managed to commit some cash.

He was ready to commit an amount of GHS50,000 but later sensed that the two could be fraudsters.

As a result, he reported the Cameroonians to the Police who after investigations got the two arrested.

The Police during the arrest of the Cameroonians discovered a secrete room that was full of fake Ghana cedi notes used in their dubious operations.

2112022115346-wbreuigtto-fake-money-696x928

The Central Regional Police Command is currently putting together information on the two and will soon process and arraign both Cameroonians before a court.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Nima Clash: Two gang leaders denied bail
10.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court jails driver 20 years for defiling six-year-old daughter of co-tenant at Dansoman
10.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Food vendor jailed 5 years for stealing IT gadgets
09.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man arrested for attempting Momo transfer with fake currency
08.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two caged for assaulting three women over lesbianism
08.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Three NABCo employees granted bail over forgery of COVID-19 vaccination cards
08.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Four drivers jailed 120 years for robbery at Pobiman
07.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Fake military commander arrested for allegedly extorting monies from illegal miners
06.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Fraudster who operates via Tonaton, Jiji arrested at Kasoa; beefed up his house with wild dogs
05.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line