UTAG strike: The best is to solve it out of court — UTAG president

President of the University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG) UCC, Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi has said the UTAG impasse is best solved out of court.

Speaking today on Accra based Joy News, he emphasized that the issues must be settled at a table and not by a verdict.

He said the court had given the parties enough time to dialogue and for that matter it would be wrong for them to subject it to a verdict from the court.

According to him, it would take some assurance and compromises to resolve the impasse.

He added that, trust should prevail and the employer must give UTAG what they want so that they could move on instead of going through the full haul of the legal threshold.

He was hopeful that by weekend “something good would have come out, otherwise we may have to get ourselves back to the courts."

Mr Boadi-Kusi added they would still have to return to the negotiation table whether UTAG or NLC win the court case.

“I do not speak for the generality of UTAG, but the point is that if we go the full haul and the court says UTAG you have won, that is good, but we would still have to go back and negotiate because it’s the money we are interested in, if we lose and the government side wins its still the same scenario, but it all comes down to we having to dialogue to get the lecturers what they are asking for.”

UTAGs National Executives Committee is expected to meet on February 11, 2022 to strategize on the way forward as the court give parties more room to dialogue till February 15.