Stop over-relying on prayers for everything, find yourself work — Apostle Erezola

Chief Executive Officer of the Five Fold Ministry in Techiman in the Bono East Region, Apostle John Erezola has admonished Christians to stop the over-reliance on prayers to make life better for themselves.

He said problems confronting them could be solved when they change their mindset about the purpose of prayers.

According to him, prayers are backed by action.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent in an exclusive interview, Apostle John Erezola noted that Ghanaians must be committed to work while seeking the face of God to open bigger doors.

The man of God indicated that prayers without actions can never achieve any results.

He posited that God in his own wisdom created man with the energy and hands to work for survival.

He urges the youth to acquire skills.

According to him, one cannot gain a job without having the requisite skills or qualifications. "Therefore, the wrongful interpretations of prayers and function of mindset need to be corrected," he intimated.

The man of God noted that many people have been deceived into thinking that prayers solve every problem "but we should understand that the power of prayers supports what is being done spiritually and physically."