Journalist urge Ghanaians to support the security agencies curb crime

17.02.2022 LISTEN

Mr Kofi Adade, a news reporter of a Kumasi-based privately owned radio station, Oyerepa 100.7 FM has disclosed that the effort of the security services would yield more positive results if the people cooperate and give them the necessary push.

Kofi Adade who also doubles as a member of the youth group in Dadiese, a town in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti Region made the assertion in an interview when the District police had given the youth his assurance to cooperate with them to help fight crime in the area.

The journalist called on the youth groups, traditional leaders among others to assist the security personnel in their quest to curb the high rate of crime in their localities.

According to him, armed robbers have in recent times been troubling the residents of Oyoko-Dadease who ply the Sekyere Kumawu highway due to the bushy nature of that stretch.

He explained that the Effiduase Divisional Police Command advised him and the youth group to clear the bushy areas which has become a hideout for criminals to plan their attacks.

Kofi Adade said based on the police advice he organised the youth to clear the bushy areas to help limit crime.

Kofi Adade however took the opportunity to congratulate the youth for keeping faith in him and hoped that the police would work hard to curb crime.