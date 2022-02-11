ModernGhana logo
We arrested Bobbie Ansah after he refused to honour our invitations – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it was left with no choice but to arrest Accra FM presented Kwabena Bobbie Ansah after he refused to honour its invitation.

The journalist with Class Media Group (CMG) was arrested on Thursday, February 10, 2022, by the Accra Regional Police Command in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

READ: https://www.modernghana.com/news/1138123/accra-fms-bobbie-ansah-arrested-by-national-secur.html

In a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service via its official Facebook page, the security agency has provided some clarity on what led to the arrest.

“Mr. Kwabena Bobbie Ansah of Accra FM was arrested yesterday, February 10, 2022, by the Accra Regional Police Command in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

"His arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation,” the Police statement has said this morning.

The Police note that the Accra Regional Police Command will issue a full statement on the matter in due course.

